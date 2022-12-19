CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Washington State women’s basketball team kicked off its two-game road trip to the Lone Star State with a convincing 75-49 victory at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday.
Charlisse Leger-Walker and Tara Wallack each scored 20 points for the Cougars (9-2). Leger-Walker shot 53.8% from the floor, connecting on 7 of 13. It was her fifth straight game shooting 50% or better.
Wallack hit 9 of 12 shot attempts. She and Leger-Walker also had seven rebounds each. Leger-Walker added six assists.
Ula Motuga chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Kyra Gardner had 10 points.
The Cougars shot 46% from the floor while holding TAMU-CC (5-6) under 50 points.
Washington State plays at Houston on Wednesday.
