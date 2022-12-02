PULLMAN — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 24 points and Bella Murekatete had 21 as the Washington State women’s basketball team defeated Montana 77-57 Friday night at Beasley Coliseum.

The victory over Montana (2-5) snapped Washington State’s nine-game losing streak to the Grizzlies. The Cougars (6-1) last beat Montana on Dec. 21, 1988.

Leger-Walker hit six three-pointers for the Cougars and had six assists. Tara Wallack and Johanna Teder each scored 10 points for WSU.

WSU returns to action Wednesday in the Rose City to take on Portland.

ASU women fall

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Massachusetts women’s basketball team won its seventh consecutive game, 88-64 over Arizona State.

Angelique Ngalakulondi scored 21 points to lead UMass (8-1), which outscored the Sun Devils (6-2) in every quarter.

Advertising

Tyi Skinner and Jaddan Simmons scored 15 points apiece for Arizona State.

UConn rolls

STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and the No. 3 UConn women beat Providence 98-53 in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 12 assists for UConn (6-0).

Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).