PULLMAN – They rallied back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and sent the game to overtime on a gutty shot with 14 seconds left Friday night. The Washington State Cougars did just enough to stay alive in regulation, and in the extra period, they did just enough to slip past their sloppy-shooting rivals from across the state.

After Ula Motuga’s clutch three-pointer extended WSU’s Pac-12 rivalry matchup against Washington, the Cougars held firm defensively and got an assist from the Huskies’ offensive struggles in a 60-56 victory at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (12-6, 4-3) won its fourth straight against the Huskies (5-8, 0-5) and moved to 6-1 in the Apple Cup series under third-year Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge.

The Cougs offense faltered in the first and third quarters, but a strong second period and a persistent stretch of play late overshadowed an overall uneven performance. WSU went 21 of 59 from the field and 6 of 19 from beyond the arc in what Motuga called “definitely an ugly game.”

UW shot an unimpressive 36% from the floor, but the Huskies’ most glaring issue was their foul shooting. They finished 6 of 21 from the charity stripe – a combined 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Sophomore star Charlisse Leger-Walker found a rhythm after halftime and took over midway through the fourth, scoring seven of her game-high 18 points to spearhead WSU’s comeback from down nine. She fouled out with under half a minute to play.

Her older sister, Krystal, made perhaps the play of the night when she charged into the paint with the clock ticking under 20 seconds, then flipped the ball out to an open Motuga at the top of the arc.

Krystal Leger-Walker, who totaled 14 points, scored her first points since the second quarter on a turnaround flip midway through overtime to put WSU ahead. She iced the game with free throws. A solid defensive effort from Bella Murekatete also highlighted the extra period, during which WSU shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line against 3 of 11 and 0 of 3 for UW.

The game featured 13 ties and 10 lead changes. Both teams started sluggishly on offense but WSU controlled the second quarter, outscoring UW 14-2 over the final eight minutes of the frame to go up 24-19 at the break. The Huskies went 9 of 15 while the Cougars were held to 28.6% from the floor in the third.

Murekatete faced a stiff test in UW’s sizable frontcourt and finished with eight points (2 of 12) and 10 boards. Guard Johanna Teder added 10 points for WSU.

Haley Van Dyke had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies. Lauren Schwartz also scored 11 points and Missy Peterson had 10.

UW dominated on the glass, outboarding WSU 50-34.

The two teams play again Sunday at noon at UW’s Alaska Airlines Arena.

