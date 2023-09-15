AUSTIN, Texas — The 11th-ranked Washington State volleyball teamed came from a set down to knock off defending national champion Texas 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 on Friday night.

The visiting Cougars (10-1) picked up their third consecutive top-25 win and second straight over a top-10 team against sixth-ranked Texas (5-3).

WSU hit .226 as a team while holding the Longhorns to just .166 hitting and tallying a season-high 16 total blocks.

Iman Isanovic led Washington State with 13 kills while Magda Jehlárová added 12 kills and nine blocks. The Cougars trailed by a set and were down 11-4 in the second set before outscoring Texas 9-2 down the stretch to even the match at one set apiece. WSU improved to 3-1 for the season after dropping the opening set.

Pepperdine downs Dawgs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Husky volleyball team looked to be suffering the aftereffects of Thursday night’s five-set win over Cal Poly as a rested Pepperdine team swept the Huskies 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 to snap UW’s eight-match winning streak.

May Pertofsky tied her career high for the second time this season with 18 kills and hitting .366 for the Huskies (8-2).

Advertising

Pepperdine (3-6) hit .305 as a team and the Huskies hit a season-low .119. The Waves had a big edge in kills, 46-32, and finished with 50 digs compared to 37 for the Huskies. Washington had a 5-3 lead in aces, while Pepperdine had one more block, 7.0 to 6.0.

Madi Endsley added nine kills and seven digs for the Dawgs.

MINORS

• Taylor Trammell hit a two-run homer but the Tacoma Rainiers (73-69) lost 6-2 at the Oklahoma City Dodgers (87-53). Starter Kyle Hart went six innings for the Rainiers, allowing only one run on four hits with five strikeouts.

• Four Vancouver pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the host Canadians beat the Everett AquaSox 1-0 to win Game 3 of the Northwest League championship series. Vancouver leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Saturday.

SOCCER

• The Tacoma Defiance (14-5-8, 55 points) defeated the Real Monarchs (8-14-5, 31 points) 3-0 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Braudilio Rodrigues scored a brace, setting the record for most goals (14) scored in a season in club history, while Gio Miglietti added a goal for Defiance. The result locked up a second-place finish in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference for Tacoma.

VOLLEYBALL

• Seattle University (3-6) opened play at the last nonconference tournament by falling 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 to Middle Tennessee (7-3) on the campus of George Mason in Fairfax, Va. Naima Foster led the Redhawks in kills (12) and points (12.5) with a hitting percentage of .310.