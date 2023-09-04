PULLMAN — Back in December, when Mike Leach died, Washington State poured out memories and love for the former football coach of the Cougars. Coaches, players and fans shared their favorite moments, from the way he pioneered the Air Raid offense to his insistence on a goofy personality.

Because Leach died after the football season, though, WSU never had a chance to honor him during a game. Until now.

On Saturday, when they host No. 19 Wisconsin in a prime-time matchup, the Cougars will do a T-shirt giveaway to students, who will get shirts with a WSU logo on top of a pirate — a nod to Leach’s “swing your sword” mantra.

Washington State coaches will also wear the shirts in some capacity. Plus, coach Jake Dickert said, coaches and players will take the field with flags honoring Leach.

“I think there’ll be a lot of tributes as we go throughout the week,” Dickert said.

Dickert didn’t know Leach personally, But during his weekly news conference Monday, Dickert displayed a deep understanding of Leach’s impact on WSU’s program.

“I’ve had an opportunity to talk to a bunch of coaches that have been on our staff, obviously former players that have been here,” Dickert said, “and the impact Coach (Leach) has made on their life, just listening to those stories — if people talk about me that way, when I’m done (coaching), I’ve been successful.

“No one talks about games. They talk about stories. They talk about his presence. They talk about toughness. They talk about him being hard on them, but also seeing it through. They talked about his compassion for people. They talk about his quirkiness of being late and funny things that he would give you guys (media).

“But his legacy on football, he’s touched so many people. And that term ‘Air Raid’ that I don’t really like because there’s only one man that did it — coach Leach is very special.”

Leach instilled confidence in the program.

“What he did here, making us believe that we can win again and sticking true to his process, and doing it, we would never have this run of seven straight bowl games without what Coach Leach started here,” Dickert said. “Because we believed again. And this building (Cougar Football Complex) wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for coach Leach and (former athletic director) Bill Moos and the investment that they made. So to honor Coach, someone who I don’t know personally, but the impact that he’s had on so many Cougs, I’m excited about that for Saturday.”

The shirts, according to a WSU spokesperson, will not be available for sale to the public.

Limiting Leach’s impact on Washington State sports to just his accomplishments on the field would be selling him short, but just as a reminder: A two-time Pac-12 coach of the year, Leach became the first WSU coach to log 11 victories in a season. That came in 2018, with quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, guiding the Cougars to an Alamo Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Leach, the all-time winningest coach at Texas Tech, is largely responsible for the development of the spread offense many teams run today. At WSU, he coached several quarterbacks who ran the offense spectacularly well, such as Minshew, Luke Falk and Connor Halliday.

Leach coached at Washington State from 2012 to 2019. In January 2020, he accepted the coaching position at Mississippi State, where he coached for two seasons.