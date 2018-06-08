SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State University board of regents has approved a plan to reduce an athletic department deficit projected to reach $85.1 million in the next four years.
The board on Friday approved the Pullman-based university’s plan intended to halt the growth of the deficit by 2023, and eventually eliminate it in future years.
The deficit reduction plan was unveiled last week.
The plan relies on increasing revenue by 27 percent in five years while continuing to contain expenses. Athletic department officials could not say how long it would take to repay the university for the accumulated deficit.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 12 things we learned from Seahawks OTAs: Earl Thomas expected to report for mini-camp, Chris Carson is healthy and more WATCH
- Analysis: Does a Brad Miller reunion make sense for Mariners after Rays DFA him?
- Seahawks mailbag: Who will start on the defensive line? What happens to Chris Carson? And more!
- Oregon State ace Luke Heimlich, who pleaded guilty to molesting 6-year-old niece, goes undrafted
- Storm’s Breanna Stewart makes sure graduation day is special for her favorite hero ... her mom
Washington State already has the lowest annual operating expenses for athletics in the Pac-12 Conference, the school has said. It spends about $70 million a year on athletics.