The results indicated that Tyler Hilinski had the brain of a 65-year-old, with signs of extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which has been found in hundreds of former NFL players.

PULLMAN — The family of the Washington State University football player who died of suicide in January said the 21-year-old quarterback had extensive brain damage that’s been linked to concussions from playing the sport.

Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound to the head and a suicide note on Jan. 16.

On Tuesday, Mark and Kym Hilinski told NBC’s “Today” show that the Mayo Clinic did an autopsy of their son’s brain.

Warning signs of suicide If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Source: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The mother said she doesn’t think football killed her son but that she believes he probably got CTE from the sport.