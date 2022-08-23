The Washington State men’s basketball team will compete in the Las Vegas Clash, a doubleheader featuring WSU against UNLV and Arizona against Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 10, at MGM Grand Garden Arena, event organizers announced.

Tipoff for the WSU game is 1:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on FS1. The Arizona-Indiana game will follow at about 4:30 p.m. PT and be televised on Fox.

“We are excited to participate in the Las Vegas Clash,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith. “This is an opportunity for us to go on the road and compete against a quality opponent in Las Vegas. It will give our kids a good prep for our conference tournament.”

Tickets for the doubleheader go on public sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT at www.axs.com. Tickets start at $49 and are good for both games. Complete event information can be found at www.lasvegasclash.com.

“To be associated with storied programs like UNLV, Arizona and Indiana in a high-profile event is a tribute to the hard work that our players have put into the program,” Smith said.

The Cougars, who advanced to the NIT semifinals last season, feature returning starters TJ Bamba and Mouhammed Gueye, plus a top-40 recruiting class.

Advertising

More basketball

• Jonathan Ned, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound post player, is transferring from Georgia to Western Washington University.

Ned has two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play for the Vikings in the 2022-23 season.

Injuries caused Ned to miss last season. In 2020-21, he averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for Georgia.

Baseball

• Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan pitched six shutout innings in a 2-0 Pacific Coast League victory over the host Salt Lake Bees. McCaughan allowed four hits and struck out seven, with no walks.

Taylor Trammell was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Rainiers.