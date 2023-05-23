The Washington State men’s basketball team will participate in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Nov. 18-19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Cougars were selected in the four-team field, alongside Northwestern, Rhode Island and Mississippi State.

WSU will face Mississippi State in the opening round, Saturday, Nov. 18, while Rhode Island and Northwestern will compete in the other semifinal.

Winners will advance to Sunday’s championship game, while losing teams will face off in a consolation game Sunday.

minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers (22-24) overcame an early deficit to record their 12th home win and beat the Las Vegas Aviators (21-25), 5-4. Tacoma has now come from behind to win in three straight games. The bullpen was stellar, including closer Matt Festa, who got his ninth save and lowered his earned-run average to 0.47.

• A walkoff homer by Eugene downed the Everett AquaSox, 6-5.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Five Huskies and two Cougars made the Pac-12 All-Conference Team: from UW, Cam Clayton, Stu Flesland III, Will Simpson and Johnny Tincher; from WSU, Sam Brown and Jacob McKeon. Honorable mentions included: from UW, Josh Emanuels, AJ Guerrero, Kiefer Lord, Case Matter and Coby Morales; from WSU, Jonah Advincula, Elijah Hainline and Dakota Hawkins.

GOLF

• The WWU men’s golf team moved up to 13th place in the NCAA Division II National Championship in Warren, Ohio, and opens Wednesday’s final round 10 shots back of the top eight, which will advance to medal match play. Jordan Lee paced the 108-player field, firing the lowest round of the day, a 5-under 67, and is tied for second heading into the final round.