CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Washington State earned the biggest win in program history, knocking off a No. 1 seed for the first time in a 3-2 victory over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Virginia (17-2-3) was one of four No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Washington State (14-6-1) moves on to the Sweet 16 where the Cougars will play against West Virginia on Sunday in Charlottesville.

MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored the winning goal for the Cougars in the 82nd minute with Morgan Weaver assisting.

Weaver scored WSU’s second goal in the 31st minute for a 2-1 lead.

Averie Collins opened the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute for the Cougars.