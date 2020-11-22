Since suffering a back injury during preseason camp, Washington State running back Max Borghi, nor anyone within the Cougars’ football program, has offered many hints regarding the junior’s status moving forward.

But Borghi, who missed the first two games of the 2020 season against Oregon State and Oregon, may have dropped one himself Sunday morning on social media.

The running back responded to a tweet from an unverified account, @WazzuBound, stating “Per sources: Max Borghi likely to miss the rest of the 2020 season.”

“Per sources: Fake news,” Borghi responded, replying with a quote tweet from his personal account.

Minutes earlier the running back deleted his original reply – a quote tweet with a blue ball cap emoji, which can be translated to the slang term “cap.” Cap is another word for “lying” or “fake,” but Borghi took down the tweet, probably realizing many of his followers hadn’t made the connection.

The severity of Borghi’s injury is unknown, although it seemed unlikely he would’ve played in Saturday’s game against Stanford after coach Nick Rolovich told reporters earlier in the week the running back’s ability to play again in 2020 may depend on “how long the season goes.”

It was understood Rolovich was referring to the fragility of the 2020 college football season, which some expect won’t make it to the finish line amid another wave of COVID-19. Rolovich may also have been referencing WSU’s chances of making a bowl game, which would prolong the Cougars’ season at least another two or three weeks.

Borghi was one of two running backs in the conference named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team and the Colorado native was expected to be the centerpiece of Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense, which gives tailbacks more opportunities on the ground as opposed to the Air Raid offense Borghi was recruited to play in three years ago coming out of Pomona High School.

In Borghi’s place, redshirt senior Deon McIntosh has been superb, rushing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. McIntosh currently ranks third in the conference, at 119.5 rushing yards per game and rushed for a career-high 147 yards in the season opener at OSU.