The Utes had 509 yards of offense in a win over UCLA last week.

No. 19 WSU Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) vs. Utah (5-4, 2-4)

When/Where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/710 AM

By the numbers 4 Number of Utes’ games this season that have been decided by one score or less. The Utes are 2-2 in that scenario. 21 Number of field goals Utah kicker Matt Gay, a Lou Groza semifinalist, has made this season — tops in the country.

Last week: Utah beat UCLA 48-17

Latest line: WSU favored by 1.5

Last meeting: Two Connor Halliday touchdown passes in the fourth quarter lifted WSU to a 28-27 road win in 2014.

Coach: Kyle Whittingham. Now in his 14th season at Utah, Whittingham is the dean of all current Pac-12 football coaches. He’s compiled a 104-50 record as Utah’s coach, and has led his team to three straight bowl wins. Utah snapped a four-game losing streak last week by pounding UCLA 48-17 and putting up a season-high 509 yards. Whittingham indicated afterward that the game might have put Utah back on track. This weekend’s game against WSU will be a good test of that theory. Was last week’s win over UCLA the start of a strong finish for the Utes? Or an anomaly in what’s been a disappointing season so far.

Star players

QB Tyler Huntley (6-1, 190, So.): Huntley, a sophomore, beat out senior Troy Williams for the starting job this offseason, but missed the Stanford and USC games with a hand injury. Last week’s UCLA game marked Huntley’s first win since his return, and he had a big day, completing 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Huntley has completed 66.8 percent of his passes this season and has thrown 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

WR Darren Carrington (6-3, 205 Sr.): Carrington was kicked off the Oregon football team this summer, but he transferred to Utah and has flourished in his senior season. He leads the Utes with 58 receptions for 830 yards and six touchdowns. Carrington left the UCLA game in the second half with an injury, and was walking with a limp after the game, but he told reporters, “I’m all right. … I’ll be back.”

LB Sunia Tauteoli (6-0, 227, Sr.): Tauteoli, a 6-foot, 227-pound senior linebacker, has been simply beastly for the Utes this season. He powered the Utes’ defense to their win against the Bruins, registering 12 tackles, including one for loss. Tauteoli is a destructive talent who has a team-high 10 tackles for loss. He’s second on the team with 58 tackles and also has an interception and a pass breakup.