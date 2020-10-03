The Apple Cup won’t be the final game of Washington State’s season for the first time since 2008, but the intrastate rivalry will still maintain some sense of familiarity during the most unfamiliar of years.

The 113th edition of the Apple Cup will be the fifth of seven games the Cougars will play during a truncated 2020 season and will take place on Nov. 27, or Black Friday, at Martin Stadium.

The rivalry will be the first of back-to-back Friday night games for Washington State, which will play its first of two crossover games against USC on Dec. 4 at Memorial Coliseum.

All Pac-12 teams not participating in the conference title game will play a second crossover game on Dec. 19. Pairings for those games will be determined by the teams playing in the championship game.

In many ways, the Cougars’ Pac-12 schedule is similar to the original slate released in January, nearly two months before the COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely shuttered college sports.

Similar to the old schedule, WSU will open up the Pac-12 season, and the Nick Rolovich era, at Oregon State on Nov. 7. The Cougars have won six consecutive games against the Beavers and last year’s showdown, a 54-53 win, punched WSU’s postseason ticket.

“Our players and coaches are ready to roll,” Rolovich said in a school release. “This is a very determined team and I am appreciative of their commitment to each other over the past few months. I expect that same determination to be evident throughout camp and into the season-opener against Oregon State. We are excited to get going.”

The following week, WSU will host No. 14 Oregon on Nov. 14 in its home opener, and will hope to beat the Ducks in Martin Stadium for the third consecutive time.

Rolovich will return home to Northern California for WSU’s next game, on Nov. 21 at Stanford. The Cougars will try to extend their four-game winning streak against the Cardinal, which is the program’s longest since winning eight straight in the series from 1957-64.

As mentioned earlier, WSU will play consecutive Friday night games, versus Washington on Nov. 27 and USC on Dec. 4. The Cougars didn’t play the Trojans last season and will make their first visit to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since WSU’s controversial loss at USC in 2018.

The last known opponent on WSU’s schedule is California. The Golden Bears will make the trip to Pullman on Dec. 12 for what promises to be a chilly Pac-12 North duel. Cal has won two of the last three games, but WSU won the most recent game at Martin Stadium, in 2018.

Kickoff times and broadcasts are to be determined, but national television networks ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX and FS1 will carry every Pac-12 game the first six weeks of the season and FOX will air the Dec. 18 championship game.