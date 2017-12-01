The Washington State volleyball team beat Florida State 34-32, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Lincoln, Neb.

Taylor Mims had 28 kills and 22 digs to lead the Washington State volleyball team to a 34-32, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 win over Florida State (18-11) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Lincoln, Neb.

Jocelyn Urias had 13 kills for the Cougars (18-15) and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos each had 10. Setter Ashley Brown tallied a career-high 57 assists, four blocks and served an ace. Alexis Dirige had 25 digs.

Washington State takes on fifth-seeded host Nebraska (27-4) on Saturday.

More volleyball

For the third straight year, Western Washington will play for the regional championship after the second-seeded Vikings downed No. 3 Northwest Nazarene 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in the semifinals of the NCAA West Region Championships in Riverside, Calif.

The Vikings (27-3) won their 20th victory in a row. WWU will face No. 4 seed Cal State San Bernardino in the final Saturday. Outside hitter Abby Phelps led the Vikings with 21 kills and 22 digs.

Hockey

Zack Andrusiak scored two goals and Matt Berlin made 23 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds blasted the host Tri-City Americans 5-1. Sami Moilanen, Noah Philp and Tyler Carpendale also scored for the T-birds (12-12-2-1).

• Matt Fonteyne, Sean Richards and Connor Dewar scored goals and WHL goaltender of the month Carter Hart made 32 saves as the Everett Silvertips (14-12-1-1) earned a 3-1 victory over the host Kamloops Blazers.

Men’s soccer

Seattle Pacific defender Chaz Jenkins was named to the All-West Region second team compiled by United Soccer Coaches.