ORLANDO, Fla. — Women’s doubles tennis teams from Washington State and Gonzaga made it to the second round of the NCAA championships before faltering Wednesday.

The Cougars’ tandem of Tiffany Mylonas and Kikaru Sato, the first WSU doubles team to ever win a match at the NCAAs, were eliminated 6-3, 6-3 by the fourth-ranked South Carolina team of Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Mia Horvit.

Mylonas and Sato end their season with a 27-7 mark, setting a school record for victories in a season.

The Gonzaga team of Sophie Whittle and Graciela Rosas finished with a 22-4 season record after losing to the top-seeded team from USC, Angela Kulikov and Rianna Valdes, 6-1, 6-4.

STORM

• Seattle waived four players — Teana Muldrow, Macy Miller, Presley Hudson and Recee’ Caldwell — off its WNBA roster as it prepares for the season opener Saturday.

REIGN

• The Reign FC signed goalkeeper Scout Watson, who was with the team in the preseason and made one appearance. Watson was needed because goalkeeper Michelle Betos has been placed on the season-ending injury list after she ruptured her Achilles tendon against Sky Blue last weekend. Betos finishes the season with 14 saves and one clean sheet. Her 0.75 goals-against average is the third best in the league.