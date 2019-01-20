The host Cardinal improved to 64-0 all time against the Cougars. Stanford and Oregon are tied for the Pac-12 lead at 6-0 in conference play -- one game ahead of Oregon State, which lost to Arizona State in double overtime.

STANFORD, Calif. – Alanna Smith’s career day meant so much, for far more than mere basketball.

Sure, Stanford celebrated the Australian dynamo’s brilliance on the court Sunday in an 85-64 victory by the sixth-ranked Cardinal against Washington State that helped Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer reach her 900th win in 33 seasons at the school. But the Cardinal also cheered and supported survivors of human trafficking after Smith organized an awareness day on the issue.

Smith scored a career-high 34 points in Stanford’s 20th straight home victory and the school’s first Human Trafficking Awareness Game. She shot 13 for 17 with four three-pointers and also had 15 rebounds.

“I didn’t plan to have it on this day, I was just hoping to do it at some point in this season,” Smith said of the awareness game. “But to have a big crowd and to win a huge game and to play well, it means a lot. I’m not just about basketball and that’s our whole team, too.

“Our whole team is really caring and we love to give back, and as athletes that’s something I think is really important to do.”

Stanford (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is off to the program’s best start since beginning 22-1 in 2013-14. The Cardinal is 64-0 against WSU.

Chanelle Molina had team-high totals of 18 points and six assists for the Cougars (7-11, 2-5).

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said, “You can’t come out of the blocks not playing or not playing hard, messing up schemes or not guarding in transition and then being a bad-execution offensive team.”

VanDerveer became the fifth NCAA Division I men’s or women’s coach to reach 900 victories at one school, joining late Tennessee women’s coach Pat Summitt, UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma, Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse men’s coach Jim Boeheim.

“I never thought about it. It’s a little mind-boggling just to think how quickly it’s gone,” VanDerveer said of the milestone. “I just want to enjoy the day today with our team, with Alanna having a great performance.”

WSU forward Borislava Hristova had 11 points and seven rebounds, missing a double-double for the first time this season.

Other Pac-12 women

At No. 5 Oregon 93, Arizona 60

Sabrina Ionescu posted her NCAA-record 16th career triple-double, with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, as the Ducks (17-1, 6-0) beat the Wildcats (13-5, 3-4).

Aari McDonald, a transfer from Washington, scored 20 points for Arizona.

The Ducks scored the game’s first 20 points, and Satou Sabally had 12 of them.

“That was a good win for us today,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves, a former Gonzaga coach. “I thought we played really well. Obviously, the first quarter was almost as good as we can play.”

No. 19 Arizona St. 79, at No. 10 Oregon St. 76 (2 OT)

Kianna Ibis had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Sun Devils (13-5, 4-3) past the Beavers (15-3, 5-1).

Arizona State’s Reili Richardson scored nine of her 16 points in the overtime periods.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Oregon State.

The extra time on the court put the Sun Devils in danger of missing their flight, and they did their postgame interviews by phone on the team bus en route to the Portland airport.

“We just kept saying, ‘We’re not letting this one go,’ ” Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne said on the jubilant bus. Ibis said, “Some of us had to get dressed on the bus. We didn’t have time to shower.”

USC 72, at UCLA 67

Aliyah Mazyck scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Trojans (11-6, 1-5) past the Bruins (9-9, 2-4).

Pac-12 men

At Utah 78, Colorado 69

Sedrick Barefield scored 22 points and Timmy Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Utes (9-8, 3-2) defeated the Buffaloes (10-7, 1-4). Shane Gatling scored 21 points to lead Colorado, which trailed 41-19 at halftime.

“That ballgame was lost in the first half,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “The lack of consistency makes it really difficult for me and my staff to coach and figure out this team.”