Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, scored a game-high 21 points for the Utes. Utah wasted a 21-point lead, but held WSU without a field goal in the last 4:26.

PULLMAN – Megan Huff scored 21 points to help Utah earn a 72-68 Pac-12 women’s basketball victory at Washington State on Friday, after letting a 21-point lead slip away.

Huff, who made 7 of 13 shots from the field and 7 of 9 free throws, is a graduate of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way.

Utah (14-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 22-10 and made 11 of 12 shots in the second quarter.

Alexys Swedlund’s layup with 4:27 left in the game gave the Cougars (6-9, 1-3) a 66-65 lead. But WSU failed to score another field goal, missing its last eight shots.

Swedlund and Chanelle Molina had 17 points apiece for the Cougars, and Borislava Hristova had 13.

WSU’s Maria Kostourkova had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds before a crowd of 555 in the school’s first home game since Dec. 1.

“Credit to Utah. They came in and they played really fast and they got downhill and we didn’t want any part of it,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “When you spot a team that much, it’s hard to crawl back in.”

As for WSU’s response that resulted in a lead, Ethridge said, “I loved the fight in us.”

McDonald scores 36

TUCSON, Ariz. – Aari McDonald, a transfer from Washington, scored 36 points to lead Arizona to a 60-55 victory over 24th-ranked California.

McDonald made 11 of 17 shots from the field and 9 of 11 free throws. She set a program record by scoring at least 30 points for the fifth time this season — surpassing her coach, Adia Barnes.

Barnes is a former WNBA Storm player and UW assistant coach.

Arizona (13-2, 3-1) withstood a 19-point, 20-rebound effort from Kristine Anigwe of Cal (10-4, 1-2).

Other games

No. 6 Stanford 72, at No. 19 Arizona St. 65

Alanna Smith scored 25 points and DiJonai Carrington hit a momentum-changing half-court shot to end the third quarter, helping the Cardinal (13-1, 3-0) to defeat the Sun Devils (11-4, 2-2).

No. 10 Oregon St. 83, at UCLA 73

Destiny Slocum scored 22 points, Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood added 21 and the Beavers (13-2, 3-0) defeated the Bruins (9-7, 2-2) for their fifth straight victory.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 24 points.

No. 5 Oregon 93, at USC 53

Satou Sabally scored 26 points and the Ducks (14-1, 3-0) defeated the Trojans (10-5, 0-4) to extend their winning streak to seven.

Oregon has won its last two Pac-12 games by 40 points; it beat Washington State 98-58 on Sunday.

Aliyah Mazyck led USC with 16 points.