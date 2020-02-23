PULLMAN – Washington State honored standout seniors Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina before Sunday’s basketball game against USC, but the Cougars couldn’t send them off with a victory in their final regular-season home contest.

USC beat the Cougars 66-60, extending their losing streak to five games.

Molina scored 23 points and Hristova — WSU’s all-time scoring leader and often called “Bobi Buckets” — had 11.

USC (14-13 overall, 6-10 Pac-12) led 21-9 after one quarter and 37-19 at the half.

“I’m disappointed for our two seniors,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I’m a little shellshocked in how we started the game and played in that first half. We found so many ways to lose games this year, and spotting a Pac-12 team an 18-point lead at the half is one of them now.

“I loved our grit and fight, and I thought we played a lot more physical in the second half, and because of that, we got back into the game. We played with a lot more enthusiasm and were a lot more aggressive in the second half.”

Freshman Bella Murekatete scored 14 points for WSU (11-17, 4-12).

USC freshman Alissa Pili collected 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Ethridge said, “Bobi and Chanelle have done so much for this program, the people here and the university. They are great ambassadors for our program and they will represent Coug Nation forever in such an amazing way.

“You can’t get better people than those two. I’m extremely fortunate to have coached them for two seasons and I wish we had a little more time with them.”

Pivec excels

BERKELEY, Calif. – Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 76-63 to snap a four-game losing streak — its longest skid since February 2013.

The Beavers (20-8, 8-8 Pac-12) have won at least 20 games in seven consecutive seasons.

Arizona schools lose

No. 11 Arizona and 21st-ranked Arizona State each lost on the road.

Colorado beat Arizona 50-38 with a game-ending 15-0 run. The Wildcats, playing their second straight game without Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald, who has a lower-leg injury, missed their last 10 shots.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 12 points for the Buffaloes, who beat a team ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2017.

Meanwhile, Brynna Maxwell of Gig Harbor scored 15 points to help Utah defeat Arizona State 75-71. The Utes shot 55%.

Reili Richardson made six three-pointers and scored 22 points for the Sun Devils, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Utah men prevail

SALT LAKE CITY – Timmy Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Alphonso Plummer added 18 points to lead the Utah men to a 79-65 victory over USC.

The Utes (15-12, 6-9 Pac-12) ended a three-game losing streak.

“We played with good energy,” Allen said. “Played good defense, stuck to the game plan. Simple things that add up.”

Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (19-9, 8-7).