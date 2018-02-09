Katie McWilliams made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and No. 16 Oregon State escaped with a 63-61 victory at Washington State. The Cougars played without three starters, who were suspended for reportedly violating team rules.

PULLMAN – Katie McWilliams made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and No. 16 Oregon State escaped with a 63-61 victory over short-handed Washington State in a women’s basketball game Friday night.

WSU’s Maria Kostourkova made one of two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining to tie the score. McWilliams took a long inbounds pass and was fouled by Kostourkova while putting up a shot on the baseline.

The Cougars (10-15 overall, 3-10 Pac-12) played without three starters — Caila Hailey, Louise Brown and Nike McClure — who were suspended for reportedly violating team rules.

WSU led by two points after a three-point play by Borislava Hristova with 16 seconds left in regulation, but McWilliams scored underneath off an inbounds pass to tie the score at 50 with a second to go.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Beavers rallied to tie after three quarters, finishing the period on a 7-0 run with four points from Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood. Pivec finished with 12 points.

Oregon State had an awful first half, shooting 18 percent and making only 1 of 11 three-pointers, and giving up 13 points off 11 turnovers, nine on Cougar steals.

Marie Gulich of the Beavers scored 15 points to pass 1,000 in her career and grabbed 16 rebounds. Oregon State beat the Cougars for the ninth straight time.

Hristova scored 21 points.

McPhee leads Stanford past Utah

STANFORD, Calif. – Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, scored 18 points and No. 17 Stanford beat Utah 70-49 for the Cardinal’s fifth straight victory.

Marta Sniezek made all three of her shots from the arc and scored 11 points for Stanford (17-8, 11-2 Pac-12), which has won eight of its last nine games and is 23-0 against Utah.

Stanford is tied for the Pac-12 lead with No. 8 UCLA and No. 9 Oregon.

Daneesha Provo scored 14 points and Emily Potter had 12 for the Utes (15-9, 6-7).

• Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 8 UCLA to a 69-46 victory over visiting Arizona.

• Aliyah Mazyck scored 24 points and host USC rolled to a 77-62 victory over No. 25 Arizona State.

• Asha Thomas scored 18 points to lead California to a 78-76 victory over Colorado.

EWU men lose

MOSCOW, Idaho – Nate Sherwood scored 23 points, and Victor Sanders blocked a shot by Bogdan Bliznyuk at the buzzer to give the Idaho men a 66-64 victory over Eastern Washington.

Idaho (17-7, 9-3 Big Sky Conference) has won seven of its last eight games.

Bliznyuk had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Eastern Washington (12-13, 7-5).