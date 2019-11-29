ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The Washington State women’s basketball team lost to a top-five opponent for the second straight day Friday, as No. 5 South Carolina beat the Cougars 68-53 on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

On Thursday, the Cougars lost to second-ranked Baylor, the defending NCAA champion.

Washington State (4-2) plays No. 17 Indiana at 2:45 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Hoosiers beat South Carolina 71-57 on Thursday.

Chanelle Molina led the Cougars with 17 points. WSU went on a 13-2 run late in the second quarter and trailed South Carolina 37-32 at halftime. But the Cougars were outscored 13-3 in the first four minutes of the second half.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points and freshman Aliyah Boston, a St. Thomas native, added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-1).

No. 22 Zags women defeat Dayton

ESTERO, Fla. – Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five three-pointers and the No. 22 Gonzaga women beat Dayton 76-65 in a Gulf Coast Showcase game.

Gonzaga (4-1) trailed by two points midway through the third quarter until going on a 12-0 run to stay in front for good. Campbell scored five points during the burst and Wirth added four.

“I think the toughness of our team improved at the half,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “We were trying to do too much, and we were turning the ball over (on plays we don’t normally make). I think we settled in a little bit (in the second half) and started working together.”

Campbell’s final three-pointer put the Zags ahead 72-63 with 36 seconds left, and teammates made four straight free throws to seal the victory.

Jill Townsend scored 18 points for Gonzaga, which made 40% of its three-point attempts (8 of 20) and 85.7% of its free throws (18 of 21).

“Second half, we got some rebounds and we got a little bit of momentum,” Fortier said. “We made some shots that we’re used to practicing, and we kind of took it from there.”

The Zags limited the Flyers to 35.4% shooting from the field.

Shakeela Fowler and Jayla Scaife each scored 16 points for Dayton (3-4), which has lost three straight.

Gonzaga advances to face Middle Tennessee in the tournament semifinals at 2 p.m. PT Saturday.

Other games

• Satou Sabally scored 19 points and No. 1 Oregon overcame a tough first quarter by Texas-Arlington for a 91-54 victory at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Taylor Chavez added 17 points and Ruthy Hebard had 16 for the Ducks (6-0), who shot 53.1% from the field.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s career triple-doubles leader with 19, was held to a season-low seven points. She had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

• Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, scored 21 points to lead seventh-ranked Oregon State to a 75-53 rout of No. 19 Miami in a Miami Thanksgiving Classic game. The Beavers improved to 6-0.

The 22-point margin was the second-worst home loss for Miami (4-2) in the last decade. The Hurricanes lost to visiting Louisville by 28 points on Feb. 25, 2016.