PULLMAN – Cate Reese scored 26 points on Friday night and the 21st-ranked Arizona women beat Washington State 74-67.

Reese made all 11 of her free throws and the Wildcats (14-3 overall, 3-3 Pac-12) made 21 of 22 from the foul line. Aari McDonald, who started her college career at Washington, added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona led 35-32 at halftime and scored the first nine points of the third quarter. The Wildcats led 64-46 with 8:43 left, then didn’t have a field goal for the rest of the game.

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said, “I liked how we finished the game and how we fought. We changed the momentum a little bit, and it’s unfortunate that we came out with that bad energy out of the half, because I think that was really the separator tonight.”

The Cougars (9-8, 2-3) shot 56% from the field, but were a mere 4 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Chanelle Molina led WSU with 19 points and a game-high six assists. Borislava Hristova, the leading scorer in school history, added 14 points.

Beavers rout Cal

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 rout of California.

Oregon State (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) was playing for the first time since losing 55-47 at Arizona State last weekend. The Beavers host No. 3 Stanford on Sunday.

Notes

• Host USC beat the previously undefeated and No. 7 UCLA women 70-68 in double overtime. USC’s Alissa Pili closed out scoring with a three-point play with 27 seconds left in the second overtime.

• The Vanderbilt men’s program received a $5 million donation from alumnus George B. Huber and his wife, Cathy.

Huber is a Seattle-area businessman and founder and CEO of a large retail real-estate empire.