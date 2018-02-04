The Sun Devils have won the last seven times they have faced WSU.
TEMPE, Ariz. – Courtney Edmark made four three-pointers and scored 18 points and Kianna Ibis added 16 to lead the Arizona State women’s basketball team to a 77-51 victory over Washington State on Sunday.
The Sun Devils (17-7 overall, 8-4 Pac-12), leading the conference in scoring defense at 56.7 points per game coming in, held the Cougars to 33.9 percent shooting in winning their third straight game and beating WSU (10-14, 3-9) for a seventh consecutive time.
A 13-0 run spanning the second and third quarters put the Sun Devils up by 14.
Borislava Hristova scored 15 points for WSU and Alexys Swedlund added 14.
McPhee scores 33
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
Most Read Sports Stories
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
- Huskies’ heralded football recruiting class brings to mind that famous class from 1988
- As NFL offseason begins, Seahawks' Super Bowl odds are the longest they've been since 2012
EUGENE, Ore. – Stanford’s Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High in Des Moines, scored 31 of her career-high 33 points in the second half to lead No. 24 Stanford over No. 6 Oregon 78-65.
McPhee scored the last 19 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 10-2 Pac-12), which shares the conference lead with the Ducks (21-4, 10-2).
McPhee made 9 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter.
“My teammates were getting me open,” she said. “It wasn’t like I was just forcing it up. They were making really good passes, really good screens.”
Oregon coach Kelly Graves said of McPhee: “That kid is fearless.”
Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks with 22 points.
• In other games involving Pac-12 women, No. 16 Oregon State beat 25th-ranked California 68-48 and Utah defeated Colorado 78-74.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.