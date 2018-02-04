The Sun Devils have won the last seven times they have faced WSU.

TEMPE, Ariz. – Courtney Edmark made four three-pointers and scored 18 points and Kianna Ibis added 16 to lead the Arizona State women’s basketball team to a 77-51 victory over Washington State on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (17-7 overall, 8-4 Pac-12), leading the conference in scoring defense at 56.7 points per game coming in, held the Cougars to 33.9 percent shooting in winning their third straight game and beating WSU (10-14, 3-9) for a seventh consecutive time.

A 13-0 run spanning the second and third quarters put the Sun Devils up by 14.

Borislava Hristova scored 15 points for WSU and Alexys Swedlund added 14.

McPhee scores 33

EUGENE, Ore. – Stanford’s Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High in Des Moines, scored 31 of her career-high 33 points in the second half to lead No. 24 Stanford over No. 6 Oregon 78-65.

McPhee scored the last 19 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 10-2 Pac-12), which shares the conference lead with the Ducks (21-4, 10-2).

McPhee made 9 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter.

“My teammates were getting me open,” she said. “It wasn’t like I was just forcing it up. They were making really good passes, really good screens.”

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said of McPhee: “That kid is fearless.”

Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks with 22 points.

• In other games involving Pac-12 women, No. 16 Oregon State beat 25th-ranked California 68-48 and Utah defeated Colorado 78-74.