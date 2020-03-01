CORVALLIS, Ore. — Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood scored 19 points to help the 17th-ranked Oregon State women end their regular season with a 73-58 victory over Washington State on Sunday.

The Beavers (22-8 overall, 10-8 Pac-12) will be the sixth seed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, where they will meet 11th-seeded WSU (11-19, 4-14) in the first round Thursday night. The winner will play third-seeded Stanford in the quarterfinals Friday.

WSU led 36-35 at halftime before a crowd of 5,739, but was outscored 21-8 in the third quarter. The Cougars shot 20% from the field (3 of 15) in that quarter, after making 69.2% of their attempts in the second quarter.

Starters Chanelle Molina and Bella Murekatete didn’t play for WSU.

“We found out in warmups that we would be playing a little short-handed and our team responded in such an incredible way,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “The team played with such poise and obviously answered a lot of Oregon State’s (made shots) early in the game. When you lose your starters, you lose your way at times.”

Of facing the Beavers again, Ethridge said, “I think we can play with them, but we need to make a few adjustments and play a better tournament game.”

Advertising

Ula Motuga scored 13 points for WSU, with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each.

Oregon State trailed by two before scoring the final 14 points of the third quarter for a 56-44 lead.

Stanford prevails

TEMPE, Ariz. – Francesca Belibi had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 24 Arizona State 55-44 in the regular-season finale for both Pac-12 teams.

Lexie Hull, a graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, and Kiana Williams added 13 points each for Stanford, which avoided its first three-game losing streak since 2001.

Belibi scored 10 points in the third quarter and Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 38-16 in the paint.

• Japreece Dean had 16 points and eight assists and Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 UCLA beat visiting Utah 77-54 to secure the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament, behind Oregon.

Advertising

UCLA and Stanford were each 14-4 in conference play, but the Bruins won the tiebreaker.

• Jaelyn Brown’s putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted last-place California past No. 13 Arizona 55-54 in Tucson.

As the No. 4 seed, Arizona has a bye into the Pac-12 quarterfinals and will play the winner of Thursday’s Cal-Arizona State game.

Pac-12 men

• Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute, and host Stanford beat No. 21 Colorado 72-64.

Oscar da Silva had 16 points, and Daejon Davis from Garfield High in Seattle and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal, which won its fourth straight.