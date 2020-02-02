PULLMAN – The Stanford women relied on defense for a 2-0 trip north.

Ashten Prechtel collected 19 points and 14 rebounds and the sixth-ranked Cardinal cruised past Washington State 71-49 on Sunday.

Stanford improved to 67-0 in games against the Cougars.

On Friday night, the Cardinal shut down Washington in a 58-41 victory in Seattle.

“I thought we played well defensively. If you are keeping teams scoring in the 40s, that is good,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “A road sweep is hard and (WSU coach) Kamie Ethridge is doing an excellent job with her team. It is a tough game and we are excited to win.”

Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull, a graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2 overall, 9-1 Pac-12), which has won five straight since its lone conference loss to Oregon. Stanford and Oregon share the Pac-12 lead.

After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for WSU (10-12, 3-7).

Jovana Subasic scored 12 points and Chanelle Molina had 10 for the Cougars, who shot 30.8% from the field and missed all 15 of their three-point attempts in a game attended by 709.

Stanford shot 44.6% and was 8 of 23 (34.8%) on three-pointers.

“I just think we faced a better team than us in every capacity,” Ethridge said. “They outplayed us in every area of the game. They are a very difficult team to guard. They put players on the court, all five of which can shoot the three. They got some threes early that we did not want to give up. … They got us really off balance and we just didn’t answer on the other end.”

WSU dropped to 0-10 against ranked opponents this season.

No. 8 UCLA women win

TEMPE, Ariz. – Japreece Dean scored 18 points, leading eighth-ranked UCLA to a 70-61 victory over No. 19 Arizona State.

Charisma Osborne added 15 points to help the Bruins (19-2, 8-2 Pac-12) bounce back from Friday’s 26-point loss at No. 16 Arizona.

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.

• Aari McDonald, who started her career at Washington, scored 20 points as host Arizona beat USC 73-57.

Pac-12 men

• Freshmen Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led host UCLA to a 73-57 victory over Utah. Campbell scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists — one off his career best — and Jaquez tied his career high with 18 points for the Bruins (12-10, 5-4).

Riley Battin scored 14 points for the Utes (12-9, 3-6).