CORVALLIS, Ore. – Players who were high-school standouts in Washington made big plays to help 11th-ranked Oregon State rally past Washington State 76-69 in Pac-12 women’s basketball Friday night.

WSU (6-7 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) led 65-61 with 3:21 to play on Chanelle Molina’s jumper, but that was the last field goal for the Cougars.

Oregon State (11-2, 1-0) took a 67-65 lead with 2:04 remaining on a three-point basket by Taya Corosdale, a Bothell High School graduate.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, scored a team-high 14 points and added seven rebounds for the Beavers, who have won 10 straight over WSU.

Borislava Hristova scored 24 points for the Cougars and Molina contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jovana Subasic added 13 points.

WSU trailed by 13 points at halftime but outscored the Beavers 23-13 in the third quarter and 11-5 to start the fourth.

“What a great battle that was, and that’s what you expect in this conference,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “You have to give Washington State a lot of credit. I was so pleased with the way our team made plays down the stretch. In the fourth quarter we had to step up, and we did. This team closed the game out with great play.”

Utah women suffer first loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Reili Richardson made an off-balance 20-foot bank shot as time ran out to lift Arizona State past Utah, knocking the Utes from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Utah (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came into the game as one of four undefeated NCAA Division I women’s teams left in the nation — Louisville, North Carolina State and Ohio being the others.

Courtney Ekmark led Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) with 15 points.

Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.

The Utes led by six points before Kianna Ibis of the Sun Devils made consecutive three-pointers to tie the score with 33 seconds to go.

“I feel like we did what we needed to do to win, they just made the last play, so you have to tip your hat to them,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “It was disappointing, a heartbreaker, and it stings, but it is just one game. I think it shows we are right there and we are as tough as anybody.”

• Kiana Williams scored 22 points in helping No. 6 Stanford beat visiting USC 72-64, its fifth victory since its only loss of the season.

Alanna Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12).

Minyon Moore scored 13 points to lead the Trojans (10-3, 0-2), who have lost three of their past four.

• Michaela Onyenwere scored 29 points and forced overtime with a putback, and UCLA beat host California 84-79.

The Bruins (9-5, 2-0) scored the first five points of overtime and held on.

Kristine Anigwe had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the 18th-ranked Golden Bears (9-3, 0-1).