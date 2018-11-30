Washington State defeated Northern Arizona in four sets in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pullman.
Washington State’s volleyball team defeated Northern Arizona 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday night in Bohler Gym in Pullman in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
McKenna Woodford led the Cougars (22-9) with 16 kills and Taylor Mims had 14.
Washington States plays Tennessee on Saturday in the second round. The Volunteers rallied to beat Colorado State 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12.
Vikings advance to DII title game
Western Washington’s third-seeded volleyball team came back to beat sixth-seeded Lewis 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 in the semifinals of the Division II championships in Pittsburgh.
The Vikings (30-3) will face top-seeded Tampa on Saturday for the national championship. Tampa (32-4) swept fifth-seeded Washburn 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 .
Kayleigh Harper led the Vikings with 15 kills, four blocks and a .520 hitting percentage. Alison Davenport had 13 kills and 10 digs, while Michaela Hall finished with 11 kills. Abby Phelps added nine kills and 27 digs, while Brette Boesel finished with 51 assists. WWU has won 30 consecutive matches after starting the season 0-3.
Football
Central Washington senior offensive lineman James Moore was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association’s All-Super Region 4 first team.
