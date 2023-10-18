Washington State senior Preston Bebich tied for second Wednesday at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational on the par-72, 7,278-yard Reserve at Spanos Park course.
The Cougar men fired a 12-under 276, the second-best round of the day, to tie for third at 28-under 836. Seattle U tied for 10th at 4-under 860.
Bebich shot a 6-under 66 to finish the three-round event at 13-under, 203, one stroke out of medalist honors
“It was a nice way to end our fall campaign,” said WSU coach Dustin White. “We played some good golf this week and saved our best round for last. Preston having a chance to win was awesome and should give him a big boost of confidence.
“We made some good strides this fall and have a lot to look forward to next spring.”
Volleyball
• Seattle U was swept by visiting California Baptist 25-21, 25-20, 25-23. Arianna Bilby had 12 kills for the Redhawks (6-14, 1-8 WAC). Erin Goya had 18 digs for Seattle U.
Hockey
• The Seattle Thunderbirds scored four goals in the final 64 seconds of the third period to rally past the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-4 late Tuesday night.
Trailing 4-2, Lucas Hauf scored at 18:56 and then tied the score at 4 at 19:29 on the power play. Teammate Braeden Cootes scored the winner at 19:51 and Simon Lovsin scored into an empty net at 19:52 as the T-birds shocked the visitors.
Jeremy Hanzel and Nico Myatovic also scored for the Thunderbirds (4-1-0-0).
More golf
• Washington Golf (WA Golf) has announced the Player of the Year award recipients for 2023. The category winners: Women’s, Angela Zhang of Bellevue; Men’s, Pono Yanagi of Pullman; Junior Girls’, Angela Zhang; Junior Boys’, Baylor Larrabee of Ferndale; Women’s Mid-Amateur, Sarah Lawrence of Monroe; Men’s Mid-Amateur, Jake Koppenberg of Bellingham; Senior Women’s, Kim Shek of Bellevue; and Senior Men’s, Tom Brandes of Bellevue.
The recipients will be highlighted at the 102nd WA Golf annual meeting on Oct. 28 at Mill Creek Country Club.
