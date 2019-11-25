GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The Washington State men’s basketball team had a solid start, but Nebraska outscored the Cougars by 14 points in the second half of an 82-71 victory Monday in a Cayman Islands Classic game.

Sophomore CJ Elleby, a graduate of Cleveland High School in Seattle, matched his career high with 27 points for WSU (2-3) and teammate Isaac Bonton had 17 points.

Elleby has scored 27 points three times this season and has scored at least 20 four times. He made 9 of 21 shots from the field and all seven of his free throws.

WSU will face Old Dominion at 2 p.m. PT Tuesday in consolation play.

Nebraska’s accurate shooting was the difference.

The Cornhuskers (3-2) made 52.6% of their shots from the field, including 50% of their three-pointers (9 of 18).

Meanwhile, the Cougars shot 37% percent overall and made a mere 22.2% (6 of 27) of their three-point attempts.

Both teams had identical shooting stats in the first half, making 14 of 32 for 43.8% accuracy.

But in the second half, Nebraska connected on a sizzling 64% (16 of 25) and the Cougars cooled to 31.7% (13 of 41).

WSU fared better in some other statistical categories. The Cougars made fewer turnovers (17 to 19) and grabbed more rebounds (44-41). They were especially effective on the offensive boards, getting 20 second-chance points, compared with four for Nebraska.

Jaylen Shead led WSU in rebounds (eight) and assists (four) after returning from an injury that held him out of a loss to Omaha last week.

Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Jervay Green added 14 to lead the Cornhuskers. They combined for 26 points in the second half.

Dachon Burke and Kevin Cross added 14 points apiece and Cam Mack had 10 with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for Nebraska.

The teams met for the first time since the 1998 Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska, on a 9-degree day. Temperature at tipoff Monday was 80 degrees.

Nebraska went on a couple of 13-2 runs in the second half. The first started barely two minutes in and erased a four-point deficit. Green, who had eight points during the surge, started it with two free throws and followed with three-pointer to put the Cornhuskers on top 41-40. He had another three during the run, which ended with 13:47 to go and Nebraska up 49-42. During that span, the Cougars went 1 for 8 with three turnovers.

WSU trailed by five points when the next run began. Cheatham led the way with six points. In that 3½-minute stretch, WSU shot 1 for 8.