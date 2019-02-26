Against Santa Clara, Brandon White, out of Chehalis, didn’t allow a hit in his 61/3 innings of work. He struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. He retired the first 15 batters he faced.

That’s not a bad way to start off a collegiate baseball career.

Washington State freshman Brandon White was named pitcher of the week in the Pac-12 after his first start of the Cougars. Against Santa Clara, White, out of Chehalis, didn’t allow a hit in his 61/3 innings of work. He struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. He retired the first 15 batters he faced.

SPU TRACK

• Three Seattle Pacific athletes received invitations to compete in the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. Scout Cai will compete in the pentathlon and the pole vault. Kate Lilly will go in the mile and Peace Igbonagwan will be in the long jump. Last year, Cai finished fifth in the pentathlon.

COLLEGE GOLF

• Washington men improved 20 strokes from their first round to the third in finishing 10th out of 12 teams at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, Calif. The Huskies closed with a 285 for an 890 score, 26 over and 30 strokes behind winning USC. Henry Lee topped UW with a 5-over 220 to tie for 20th.

• Washington women had their best round of the tournament (298) and moved up to a seventh-place finish in the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Huskies finished at 52-over, trailing winning Stanford by 21 strokes. Alice Duan was the top Husky at 11-over 227 to tie for 15th.

• Gonzaga women finished seventh at The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif. The Zags’ 30-over score trailed winning San Jose State by 21 strokes. Federica Torre topped the Zags, trying for 13th at 4-over 220.