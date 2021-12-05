Washington State will try for its eighth win of the year, and fourth under its new coach, when the Cougars cap this unique season on New Year’s Eve in a rare bowl-game rematch.

WSU (7-5) and Miami (7-5) are meeting again in the Sun Bowl — six years later.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. PST Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. CBS will broadcast the game from Sun Bowl Stadium.

On Dec. 26, 2015, in gusts and heavy snowfall, WSU picked up the first of two bowl victories during former coach Mike Leach’s tenure, topping the Hurricanes 20-14.

Since then, the Cougs have played in a bowl every winter — excluding coronavirus-affected 2020. They are 8-8 in bowl appearances, including another Sun Bowl win, a 33-27 decision over Purdue under coach Mike Price in 2001.

“This year’s team has worked tremendously hard to carry on the bowl tradition at Washington State and we look forward to writing the final chapter of our 2021 season,” recently hired coach Jake Dickert said in a news release.

IT’S OFFICIAL! @WSUCougarFB vs @CanesFootball on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 10 a.m. (MT) @BowlSeason is here!!! pic.twitter.com/XuDFwXYes7 — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 5, 2021

The Cougars went 6-3 in conference play this year and had a slim chance of making the Pac-12 title game after their final game of the season. They were picked in preseason polls to finish last in the Pac-12 North.

They have won their past two games, both blowouts over Arizona and Washington. Roughly a day after WSU’s most lopsided Apple Cup triumph, Dickert was lifted from interim to permanent coach.

The Hurricanes were competitive in Atlantic Coast Conference play all season, but fell late in a couple of seesaw matchups and suffered big losses to ranked foes Alabama — the top seed in the College Football Playoff bracket — and Michigan State.

Reports have emerged recently that Miami coach Manny Diaz might be on his way out.

Tickets for the Sun Bowl can be ordered at wsucougars.com or by calling the Cougs’ ticket office as early as 9 a.m. Monday at 1-800-GO-COUGS.

Arizona State was picked to play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl, a destination Cougar fans seemed to be hoping.