Kyle Manzardo, who made plenty of dents in the Washington State history books during a three-year tenure with the Cougars, made another on the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Coeur d’Alene native and Lake City High product didn’t wait too long to hear his name called on Monday morning, being selected by Tampa Bay in the second round with the 63rd overall pick of the 2021 Draft.

It makes Manzardo the highest-drafted position player from WSU since Scott Hatteberg — another first baseman who played 14 Major League seasons for three organizations from 1995-2008 — was taken No. 43 overall in the 1991 MLB Draft.

Manzardo, who was projected to be taken anywhere from the second to sixth round of this year’s event, is the highest-drafted WSU player since pitcher Adam Conley (No. 72 in 2011). He also becomes the highest player drafted from the city of Coeur d’Alene.

A former Idaho 5A state champion at Lake City, Manzardo became one of the most consistent offensive players in the Pac-12 Conference during his three years at WSU. He’s less than a month removed from being named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-America first team after finishing the regular season ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in hitting (. 365), third in slugging (. 640), second in RBI (60), tied for third in doubles (19), tied for ninth in home runs (11) and fourth in total bases (126).

Manzardo became the first WSU player since Jim Murphy in 2008 to record 60 RBI and he led WSU in multi-hit games (24) and multi-RBI games (17). In conference games, Manzardo’s 13 doubles led the Pac-12 and he tied for seventh in RBI with 26.

The first baseman’s other accolades included being named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game. He was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings ABCA All-West Region First Team and the All-Pac-12 Team.

Two other WSU players, pitchers Brandon White and Zane Mills, are also expected to be picked up in the 2021 MLB Draft.