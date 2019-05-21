Marty Lees is out as baseball coach at Washington State University.

The fourth-year coach has been fired with three games left on the Cougars’ schedule, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Tuesday. WSU is 11-39-1 this season.

In his time at Washington State, Lees compiled a 70-137-2 record, including a 32-83-2 mark in Pac-12 play.

Associate head coach Dan Spencer will serve as the interim coach for this weekend’s series against Arizona as WSU begins a national search for Lees’ successor.

“I met with Marty this afternoon and let him know I would be making a change in the leadership of our baseball program,” Chun said. “We appreciate Marty’s four years of service at Washington State but at this time I felt a change was necessary. Baseball is one of the most storied programs at Washington State and we will work diligently to find someone to return it to a place of prominence.”