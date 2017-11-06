The Cougars (9-7-3) were one of seven Pac-12 teams selected. The Eagles (16-5-1) won the Big Sky title

Washington State and Eastern Washington both were selected Monday to participate in the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament.

The Cougars (9-7-3) were one of seven Pac-12 teams selected. WSU made waves with a 1-0 victory over UCLA in October, handing the Bruins their first defeat. It was one of the 10 shutouts this season for goalkeeper Ella Dederick. The Bruins are the No. 2 seed in the tournament with Stanford at No. 1.

WSU opens Saturday at Central Florida (13-1-3). It’s the eighth time in the past 10 years WSU has qualified for nationals.

Eastern Washington (16-5-1) won the Big Sky title and faces USC (14-3-1), the defending champion and the No. 3 overall seed, Saturday in Los Angeles.

Washington, which finished 9-8-3, wasn’t selected for the tournament.

OTHER SOCCER

• In the Division II tournament, defending champ Western Washington (17-1) was seeded No. 2 in the West Regional and earned a first-round bye. The Vikings will meet the winner of Sonoma State- Cal Baptist.

NOTES

• Central Washington’s Hasani Childs, out of Curtis High, was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference offensive football player of the week. Childs scored four touchdowns and rushed for 226 yards and 267 all-purpose yards in Central’s (10-0) 51-0 victory over Simon Fraser.

• The Silvertips placed Ethan Browne and Mark Liwiski on team suspension. Browne expressed his desire to return home. Liwiski violated a team policy.

• Washington State is 16th out of 18 teams with an 18-over 302 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif. The Cougars trail leader San Francisco by 21 strokes.

• Zack Shriver of Marysville, with a 67, was co-medalist in qualifying for the Minor League Golf Tour Match Play Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.