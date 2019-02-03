Borislava Hristova scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cougars, who dropped to 2-9 in Pac-12 play.

LOS ANGELES – Aliyah Mazyck scored 27 points to lead USC to an 81-73 victory over Washington State, which has lost six in a row.

Minyon Moore added 21 points for the Trojans (13-8 overall, 3-7 Pac-12). USC shot 52.3 percent Sunday, though it was a chilly 2 of 13 from three-point range.

Borislava Hristova scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (7-15, 2-9), who have lost the last four times they have played USC.

Alexys Swedlund scored 18 points and Chanelle Molina added 17 for WSU, which shot 50.9 percent from the field.

USC’s bench outscored Cougars reserves 18-5.

“I am really proud of the team and how they played,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I am playing the snot out of a couple of players who are having to play so many minutes and it’s just really hard to be that on edge and that good and to carry us like they did.”

The Cougars improved on their performance from Friday, when they lost 83-56 at UCLA.

“I thought we bounced back and really competed hard,” Ethridge said.

WSU had 30 points in the first quarter, tying a program record for scoring in the opening quarter, before cooling off.

USC had superior inside play — it had a 58-24 advantage in points in the paint — and took excellent care of the ball, making six turnovers.

No. 9 Oregon State beats No. 14 Utah

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Guard Destiny Slocum scored 20 points and No. 9 Oregon State used a strong fourth quarter to beat 14th-ranked Utah 71-63 on Sunday.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, scored 12 points for the Beavers (19-3, 9-1 Pac-12), who outscored the Utes 20-12 in the final quarter.

“I was really pleased with our team for rising to the challenge, understanding that we were going to be in a fight,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Utes (18-3, 7-3).

• A matchup of the Pac-12 leader and the team at the bottom of the conference had a predictable outcome, as No. 4 Oregon routed visiting Colorado 102-43.

The Ducks (21-1, 10-0) won their 14th in a row. They scored the first 16 points of the game and led 27-2 after the first quarter.

Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard made all 10 of her shots from the field. She finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.