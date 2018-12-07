Washington State’s volleyball season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday in the NCAA tournament.

In a match played on its home court, the Cardinal (31-1) downed the Cougars 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19.

Stanford moved on to play Penn State in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

Taylor Mims had 17 kills to lead the Washington State (23-10). Jocelyn Urias had 10 kills and Alexis Dirige produced 21 digs.

Kathryn Plummer had 24 kills for Stanford.

T-birds prevail over Tri-City

Dillon Hamaliuk scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the host Tri-City Americans 4-1 in Western Hockey League action.

Zack Andrusiak scored first for Seattle (10-13-3-0). Simon Kubicek got an insurance goal for the T-birds in the middle of the third period. Matthew Wedman scored into an empty net.

Cole Schwebius made 21 saves in net for Seattle. Tri-City goalie Beck Warm made 39 saves.

Women’s basketball

Host Boise State (6-2) defeated Eastern Washington 67-55. EWU (1-6) was led by Jessica McDowell-White with 15 points. Violet Kapri Morrow had 14 points.

Golf

Pat Fitzsimons of LaQuinta, Calif., and Dan Hill of Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle will be formally inducted into the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame on April 26 during the Pacific Northwest Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Inglewood GC.