Washington State will induct six individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 6-7. The honorees will join the current 217 individuals and teams in the hall.

The list of six inductees: Josephat Kapkory (track and field/cross country, 1991-94), Ryan Leaf (football, 1994-97), Stephanie Papke (volleyball, 1994-97), Ellannee Richardson (track and field, 2004-07), Lisa Roman (rowing, 2010-12) and Rod Commons (administration, 1976-2007).