It’s been Washington State’s policy to refrain from reporting on team-specific COVID-19 numbers, instead offering totals for the athletic department as a whole.

But, according to Jon Wilner of The San Jose Mercury News, the Cougars’ football team has one active case of COVID-19. Wilner’s report was based on an anonymous source, and it’s unclear which position group the active case comes from, or how long it’s been active.

It’s also unclear if the WSU player who tested positive traveled to the Cougars’ season opener Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon. Coach Nick Rolovich is scheduled to meet with members of the media Monday night at roughly 6:15.

After the opener at Oregon State, the first-year coach applauded WSU for its perseverance in a 38-28 victory despite having 32 players absent — something he brought up unprompted. Rolovich did not initially break down how many of those were COVID-19-related, if any, and refused to answer a follow-up question on that topic.

“There’s 32 guys unavailable right now,” Rolovich said, “and that’s kind of where we’re going to leave that. Until the next time, we’ll see if the list changes.”

After he was asked if any of the absences could be traced to COVID-19, Rolovich responded “We’re celebrating a great Pac-12 win. Let’s not talk about that.”

After it was explained to Rolovich that having 32 players unavailable was still a significant story line, the coach said, “I’ve given you four stories: O-line, defense, Jayden (de Laura), Deon (McIntosh). Boom, there’s four days of stories. No corona.”

Athletic director Pat Chun provided his most recent COVID-19 testing numbers on WSU’s pregame radio show Saturday, reporting the department’s registered only five positive tests since it began daily antigen testing.

At that point, 4,400 total athletes had been tested. On Oct. 24, the AD said on the show that four athletes had tested positive, meaning one additional positive test emerged between then and Saturday.

