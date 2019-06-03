PULLMAN – Pat Chun is reportedly bringing in one of the nation’s top mid-major coaches to help get Washington State’s baseball program out of its decade-long slump.

Just two weeks after firing fourth-year coach Marty Lees amid another losing season for the Cougars on the baseball diamond, Chun has hired New Mexico State’s Brian Green to take over at Bailey Brayton Field, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers first reported Monday.

The hire hasn’t been announced by WSU yet and a school spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a phone call Monday seeking comment.

Per D1Baseball, Tulane coach Travis Jewett was also being considered by WSU, and “was thought to be the leading candidate.” Washington assistant and pitching coach Jason Kelly was also in the running for the position, according to the website.

Green, 47, has spent the last five seasons coaching at his alma mater in Las Cruces, N.M., engineering a historic run for the Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference. NMSU won at least 34 games each of the last four seasons and 147 in total. The 2019 Aggies won the WAC regular season championship with a final mark of 38-17.

The offensive-minded Green coached a NMSU team that led the country in eight different categories last season: batting average, runs, runs per game, hits, triples, on base percentage, slugging percentage and hit by pitch. The Aggies also finished Top 10 in the country in home runs, walks and sacrifice flies.

NMSU’s final batting average (.356) was a school record and the Aggies also shattered the single-season triples record (34). They were one hit by pitch shy of tying the school record (119) in that category, too, set by Green’s squad in 2018.

Before taking the head coaching position at NMSU, Green made multiple Power Five stops as an assistant, and worked briefly in the Pac-12 Conference at UCLA, where he was a recruiting coordinator. In Westwood, Green was responsible for recruiting a bulk of the players who helped the Bruins win the 2013 national championship, and helped lure San Francisco Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford to UCLA.

Green also spent six seasons as a top assistant at the University of Kentucky, where he was the offensive coordinator and infield defensive coach. In 2014, under Green’s tutelage, the Wildcats had the second-best offense in the country and the best in program history.

The Cougars are coming off an atrocious 2019 campaign in which they posted a record of 11-42-1 and went just 3-26-1 in the Pac-12.