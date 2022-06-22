Karen Troianello still has the message she received from her friend, former Washington State University tennis player Julie Ramstead, in 1987.

We won. Much elation.

As the country observes and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, let’s not overlook the landmark legal decision that changed the course of state women’s college athletics in the state of Washington in a much more profound way.

While it came out of the same movement for women’s equality in the 1970s that energized Title IX, “Blair vs. Washington State University,” filed in 1979 on behalf of track athlete Karen Blair (now Karen Troianello) and 38 other female athletes at WSU, as well as 11 coaches of women’s sports on campus, was not argued on the basis of the Title IX statute enacted seven years earlier.

“We looked at Title IX — or our lawyers did — and they just felt like it wasn’t strong enough at the time,” Troianello said. “Title IX came in 1972, and we filed our case in 1979. In that amount of time, it was still being argued about.”

The women in their suit alleged “unlawful sex discrimination” and said they were denied an equal education by WSU because of the inferior quality of the women’s athletic programs compared with the men’s. In the two-month trial, which finally took place in 1982 at the Whitman County courthouse in Colfax, the athletes and coaches detailed the inferior facilities, meager budgets, subpar equipment and lackluster transportation options that the women athletes of that era worked under.

Blair said in her 38-page pretrial interrogatory: “It is difficult to feel that I am first-rate when it is so clearly demonstrated that I am not considered of much importance by Washington State University, but men doing the same things are very important.

“This kind of treatment has cost me more than money. It has cost me the respect of other students at Washington State University and generally makes it difficult for me to perform as well academically or athletically.”

Rather than Title IX, the plaintiffs based their case on the state’s Equal Rights Amendment, approved by Washington voters in 1972, as well as the state’s Law Against Discrimination. The lawyers from the newly formed Northwest Women’s Law Center — now known as Legal Voice — in Seattle felt the ERA gave them much more solid legal footing than Title IX. WSU administration had largely ignored Title IX-inspired surveys and studies that detailed the disparity in athletics. Civil-rights complaints had gone unheeded.

“The primary reason we didn’t use Title IX is that it was still new enough that it was being challenged in the federal courts on the basis that somehow Title IX didn’t apply to athletics; that it was really about academic coursework and so forth,” said Mary Ellen Hudgins, the litigation director of the Northwest Women’s Law Center who led their three-lawyer team.

“We thought, well, that’s not good. We could end up with a Pyrrhic victory. The board of the organization made the correct decision, I think. We had better laws — laws that had been tested and affirmed by the Supreme Court here in Washington State. We had a state ERA. And we also had a state equivalent of Title IX that prohibits discrimination in many things, but including education.”

Now retired, Hudgins looks back at what turned into a seven-year legal battle early in her career — she had just turned 30 — and says with a laugh, “If I had known what I was getting myself into, I don’t know if I would have had the fortitude to do it. But I was really glad I did. It was really an amazing experience.”

Working on what she calls “a real shoestring operation,” Hudgins and her legal team made frequent visits to Pullman and lived in the basement of the school’s Affirmative Action officer during the trial.

“It was heated by a wood stove,” she recalled. “One of the lawyers was the real athlete on our team — she would chop the wood for the stove. People would bring us food. We had a Selectric typewriter to do our work.”

Judge Philip H. Faris issued his ruling in front of a packed courthouse in March 1982. It was a mixed blessing for the women. Faris declared that discrimination at WSU had continued “an unreasonable length of time.” He ordered that money be allocated equally for men’s and women’s athletics commensurate with the proportion of female undergraduate students. But significantly, he excluded football from the calculus to determine sports participation and scholarships, a decision that Hudgins said “gutted the whole thing.”

She added, however, that it was vital the judge did find the university discriminated, which they used as the basis of their appeal to the state Supreme Court. Troianello, during her appearance in Olympia, incredulously remembers one of the justices asking, “So the girls want to play football?”

Nevertheless, led by a different team of lawyers, the appeal was successful. In August 1987 the state Supreme Court ruled that football had to be included in the financial calculations. And now, 35 years later, the repercussions of that decision, alongside Title IX, still ripple across women’s athletics across the state.

Troianello, an editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic, recently was honored at a WSU basketball game as a “Pioneer of Title IX” and notes that the improvement in every aspect of women’s sports is staggering. She often gets emotional when she sees the opportunities that girls have today in athletics — opportunities that were lacking when she came out of Bellingham High School in the mid-70s.

“It seems so simple to say that people should have equal access to all the things that we can give you in schools,” she said.

Troianello was working in Yakima, her fourth newspaper job since graduating from WSU with a degree in communications in 1980, when she got the message from Ramstead that they had achieved a total victory upon appeal. Her maiden name of “Blair” had been attached to the case because it was first alphabetically among the plaintiffs, a happenstance that has put her at its forefront for decades.

Troianello’s settlement check from the original lawsuit was for $271.85 for inequitable uniforms, meal money and other discriminatory treatment. An additional $97.31 was tacked on for interest, bringing the grand total to $369.16 — half of which she donated to the Cougar track team.

“I didn’t want anyone to say I did it for the money,” she said.

It was a matter of principle, not principal, for all of the 50 woman in the suit, and all the people who helped advance their case. But the Northwest Women’s Law Center was pleased to be awarded what Hudgins recalls to be about $300,000 or $400,000 in legal fees.

“That was great, because it was a very young and not financially stable organization at the time,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins said she is often asked why they sued WSU and not the University of Washington, which had athletic inequities of its own at the time. She has a simple answer.

“The University of Washington would have buried us alive,” she said. “They would have hired a big downtown Seattle firm, and it just would have been a disaster. WSU made the decision to not hire high-powered counsel. They chose to hire a local attorney (Wallis Friel), a good attorney, a good personal-injury attorney who was too close to the case. His father (Jack Friel) had been coach of the Cougars basketball team for years. The basketball court at WSU is named for his father.

“He didn’t have any particular background in labor law or employment discrimination. He was a nice guy. But I think we got lucky. Because had we been up against a well-financed, sophisticated, even Spokane legal team, that would have been much more difficult.”

As the years have passed, the women now have the perspective to look back and appreciate what they accomplished — though both Troianello and Hudgins are quick to note that they were just two of many who aided the effort.

“You know, we were underfunded — unfunded much of the time — and really in over our heads,’’ Hudgins said. “But I I think it was a good example of having a really good case. Good law, good facts can overcome what otherwise feels like a real difficult situation. I’m not an athlete, never have been, never will be, certainly, at this point. But it was an access to education that was not available to girls.”

Troianello’s days as a track athlete (a “middling” one, in her words) are long behind her. But she savors her days running for the Cougars, even if it was in hand-me-down uniforms, jammed into state cars for away meets while the men were in chartered buses.

“I wasn’t super. But it was such a great time of my life,” she said. “I loved it. I loved being an athlete. I never was leading the charge, but I certainly believed in it. I think that as time went on, and people realized their daughters wanted to play sports, and now had a better opportunity to do so, they appreciated that someone stood up. And a lot of us did.”