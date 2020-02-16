BOULDER, Colo. – Even 40-foot desperation shots take practice.

“We practice that play a million times in practice, but I would say there was a little pressure,” junior Kiani Williams said after her buzzer beater allowed No. 8 Stanford to rally past Colorado 69-66 on Sunday.

Williams made a score-tying three-pointer with 12 seconds left, then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer to win the game and keep Stanford (23-3 overall, 12-2 Pac-12) one game behind Oregon in the Pac-12 women’s standings.

“Just another shot for me, but thank God it went in,” Williams said. “Thank God both those shots went in.”

Williams, whose 29 points and seven three-pointers were both career highs, looked as stunned as the Buffaloes (15-10, 4-10) and their fans after the basket.

“It wasn’t our lucky day,” said Colorado senior guard Quinessa Caylao-do, a former Bellevue High standout who scored the Buffaloes’ final point by making a free throw after grabbing an offensive rebound with 24 seconds left.

Colorado could have added to its 66-63 lead with 18 seconds left, but Emma Clarke — who had made 65% of her free throws this season before she stepped to the line — missed two free throws.

Of her players, Buffaloes coach JR Payne said, “My heart breaks for them because we were right there.”

Washington State women lose at No. 12 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help No. 12 Arizona beat Washington State 72-57.

McDonald, who started her college career at Washington, has scored in double figures in 62 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Arizona (21-4, 10-4) raced to an 11-1 lead as it made three three-point baskets in the opening 3:27.

Meanwhile, the Cougars (11-15, 4-10) made 1 of 8 threes for the game.

“There are a million good things to take out from this game,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I liked the way we played and competed. We just never could get back into it due to such a bad start.”

Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Oregon women rout USC

LOS ANGELES – Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 to help third-ranked Oregon overwhelm USC 93-67.

Hebard and Sabally had 10 rebounds each to help the Ducks (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12) dominate the boards 38-23. Endyia Rogers led the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) with 21 points.

Men’s games

• Payton Pritchard scored 25 points to lead No. 17 Oregon over visiting Utah 80-62. Oregon (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12) is tied with Colorado for first place in the conference.

• Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 15 of his 22 points in the final 11 minutes of Arizona State’s 80-75 victory at California.

• Malachi Flynn, a former Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma and WSU player, scored 22 points to lead San Diego State to a 72-55 victory at Boise State. The 26-0 Aztecs are the only unbeaten team in the nation.