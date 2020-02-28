EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon celebrated its latest Pac-12 women’s basketball title with an 88-57 rout of Washington State on Friday night as Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally dominated inside and Sabrina Ionescu dished out 12 assists.

Hebard had 28 points and 14 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season, while Sabally finished with 22 points and seven rebounds without playing in the fourth quarter as No. 3 Oregon (27-2 overall, 16-1 Pac-12) eliminated any doubt early against the Cougars (11-18, 4-13).

Ionescu added 12 points for Oregon.

Jovana Subasic led WSU with 17 points and Borislava Hristova had 14 in the sixth consecutive loss for the Cougars.

The Ducks clinched their third consecutive outright Pac-12 regular-season crown before the game when Arizona defeated Stanford to drop the Cardinal to 13-4 in the conference with one game left.

“Three (titles) in a row in a Power Five conference is difficult to do because of the level of competition, especially this year in the Pac-12,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I think we’ve been the best conference in the country.”

Sabally twisted her ankle in the third quarter, but Graves said she could have returned to play if needed.

Oregon scored the first 13 points. The Ducks were up 30-11 after one quarter, shooting 77% (13 of 17) from the field.

By halftime, Oregon’s lead was 53-26 as the Ducks shot 71% for the half.

“We didn’t do anything defensively,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They got pretty much everything they wanted. They’re going to score, but giving up 53 points in a first half is not a good recipe for success against Oregon.”

Arizona wins in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona went through a third-quarter lull, falling into a nine-point hole against one of the top women’s programs in college basketball.

Normally, a deficit like that against Stanford would be insurmountable. But in a season of marquee wins, the Wildcats not only rallied, they picked up arguably the biggest victory in program history.

Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, helping No. 13 Arizona beat a top-five team for the first time with a 73-72 overtime victory over fourth-ranked Stanford.

“What a great, gutsy win,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch, but we gutted it out.”

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald — who started her college career at Washington — had a chance to win it in regulation, but her three-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.

Arizona made consecutive three-pointers to go up 71-64 in overtime, but the Cardinal answered with an 8-0 run, going up 72-71 on Lexie Hull’s corner three.

After McDonald’s basket gave Arizona the lead, Kiana Williams’ runner on Stanford’s final shot came up short.

Stanford (24-5, 13-4) turned the ball over 22 times.

“We turned the ball over too much,” said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “We don’t have a big margin for error. The main thing is we have to take care of the ball better.”

Other games

• Jamie Ruden scored 18 points and Eboni Walker had 11 points and 13 rebounds as 24th-ranked Arizona State beat California 77-54.

Ruden made 4 of 5 from three-point range and the Sun Devils (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) went 10 of 17 from behind the arc.

• Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points and Japreece Dean added 12 to lead No. 9 UCLA over visiting Colorado 62-52. The Bruins (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) bounced back from a loss at Washington on Sunday.