PULLMAN – The bricks piled up for both No. 9 Oregon State and Washington State, but the Beavers shot and defended a bit better.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, collected 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Oregon State past Washington State 52-35 for its ninth victory in 10 games.

Pivec made 9 of 12 shots.

The Beavers (17-3 overall, 7-1 Pac-12) have 11 straight victories over WSU (7-13, 2-7).

Oregon State offset its mediocre 37.3 percent shooting by limiting the Cougars to 25.5 percent.

“I was really happy for the team that they got to experience a defensive, grind-it-out type of win,” Beavers coach Scott Rueck said.

Chanelle Molina led WSU with 12 points.

“I’m really disappointed in our effort,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We were really emotionally flat.”

Utah knocks off No. 6 Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Erika Bean scored a career-high 23 points and made a go-ahead three-pointer with a minute left, helping 21st-ranked Utah beat No. 6 Stanford 75-68 — the first victory over the Cardinal in program history.

“We continued to just chip away,” Utes coach Lynne Roberts said. “This win is so big because of who Stanford is and what they’ve done.”

Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Utah (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12).

Alanna Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 50 seconds left for Stanford (17-2, 7-1).

“It was not a fluke they beat us,” Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said. “They played better than us.”

Utah, Stanford and Oregon State are a game behind leader Oregon in the Pac-12 standings.

• Kianna Ibis and Courtney Ekmark scored 11 points each as No. 16 Arizona State beat visiting USC 68-59.

• Michaela Onyenwere had 28 points and 13 rebounds as UCLA outlasted host Arizona 98-93 in triple overtime.

Arizona’s Aari McDonald, a transfer from Washington, contributed 35 points and 12 rebounds.

• Kristine Anigwe had 16 points and 11 rebounds in California’s 80-60 victory at Colorado.

No. 1 Notre Dame falls at N. Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Paris Kea scored a season-high 30 points to help North Carolina stun No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73.

“She was the best player on the floor,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said of Kea. “We had no answer for her. Just couldn’t guard her from anywhere — couldn’t contain her, couldn’t guard her off the three-point line.

“It was really disappointing to see our defense collapse like that.”

Leah Church made a three-pointer with 1:25 left for her only basket, snapping a 71-all tie to put the Tar Heels (12-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good.

Marina Mabrey had 20 points to lead the Fighting Irish (19-2, 6-1), who were missing star Jackie Young (sprained right ankle).