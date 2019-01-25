Satou Sabally scored a career-high 33 points for the Ducks, who trailed WSU 34-30 at halftime. Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for the Cougars.

PULLMAN – Satou Sabally scored a career-high 33 points, including eight three-pointers, as No. 5 Oregon beat Washington State 79-64 on Friday night for its 11th consecutive women’s basketball victory.

Ruthy Hebard added 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 14 for Oregon (18-1 overall, 7-0 Pac-12), which is enjoying the best start in program history.

The Ducks are tied for the conference lead with Stanford.

Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for Washington State (7-12, 2-6), which led 34-30 at halftime in a game witnessed by 931 fans.

Chanelle Molina added 18 points and Alexys Swedlund scored 14 for the Cougars.

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said, “I was really proud how we managed the first half and played and competed in the first half and came out and played against a top-five team.

“Little disappointed in our second half, coming out of the halftime. Again, I don’t exactly know why we lose our minds a little bit, but we did — and you know Oregon is a fantastic team and they make you pay.”

Sabally made 11 of 16 shots and added eight rebounds.

“Satou was terrific all night,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves, previously Gonzaga’s coach. “We needed her tonight.”

Taylor Chavez made a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Oregon to an 18-17 lead after the first quarter.

Swedlund scored 10 points in the first quarter for WSU.

Molina connected on consecutive three-pointers as the Cougars built a 30-24 lead midway through the second quarter.

Hristova had 16 points at halftime to lead all scorers.

Oregon took control in the third quarter, when it outscored the Cougars 30-12.

Ionescu scored seven points as Oregon opened the third quarter with an 18-2 run to take a 48-36 lead. Sabally made four of her three-pointers in the third.

“We took a break at the beginning of the third quarter,” Hristova said. “To win this game, we need to play 40 minutes.”

Other Pac-12 games

No. 6 Stanford 80, at Colorado 69

Alanna Smith scored 26 points and the Cardinal (17-1, 7-0) rallied past the Buffaloes (10-8, 0-7).

Stanford shot 26 percent in the first half and trailed by eight at the break.

But the Cardinal outscored Colorado 32-12 in the third quarter.

UCLA 61, at No. 16 Arizona St. 59

Japreece Dean made a three-pointer with nine seconds left as the Bruins (10-9, 3-4) defeated the Sun Devils (13-6, 4-4).

Lauryn Miller scored 17 points for UCLA, and Dean added 14 points.

Courtney Ekmark led the Sun Devils with 14 points. Arizona State hurt itself by making a mere 6 of 11 free throws.

At No. 21 Utah 87, California 74

Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half to lead the Utes (17-1, 6-1) past the Golden Bears (12-6, 3-4).

At Arizona 71, USC 68

Aari McDonald, a transfer from Washington, had 20 points and eight assists as the Wildcats (14-5, 4-4) edged the Trojans (11-7, 1-6).

McDonald has scored at least 20 points in 17 games this season.