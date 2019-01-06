Sabrina Ionescu extended her NCAA record to 15 triple-doubles and Ruthy Hebard scored a career-high 34 points as the host Ducks beat WSU 98-58.

EUGENE, Ore. — After a strong effort in a loss at No. 11 Oregon State two days earlier, the Washington State women’s basketball team was overwhelmed by fifth-ranked Oregon 98-58 on Sunday.

Sabrina Ionescu extended her NCAA record to 15 triple-doubles and Ruthy Hebard scored a career-high 34 points for the Ducks (13-1 overall, 2-0 Pac-12).

Ionescu had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Oregon, which won its sixth straight game.

“It’s a nice feeling knowing that the crowd is even paying attention to that (triple-double record) and behind me every step of the way,” said Ionescu, who leads the nation in assists at 9.0 per game. “It’s nice that they’re so much into it and care about a record like that.”

Hebard dominated inside, making 16 of 21 shots and grabbing nine rebounds, as the Ducks enjoyed a 62-30 edge in points in the paint and 45-26 in rebounds. Satou Sabally added 25 points, mostly on driving layups, and seven rebounds.

Chanelle Molina led the Cougars (6-8, 1-2) with 14 points and Borislava Hristova scored 13, which is 10 below her average.

“They’re really good,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said of the Ducks. “Obviously, they’ve got great length and great bodies. They’ve got great shooting. Ruthy (Hebard), their five, had a bad game the last one and I know he (Oregon coach Kelly Graves) got on her. It’s our Achilles’ heel a little bit. We don’t have much of a post presence, and they really took it to us in every phase of the game.

“We didn’t show much fight, and we didn’t show much spirit. That was a really hungry and competitive team we played, and we can take some lessons and learn a few things from them.”

WSU led by four points at Oregon State with 3:21 to play before losing 76-69 on Friday night.

Cougars guard Alexys Swedlund joined the 1,000-point club when she made her 197th career three-pointer. The senior ranks 18th on the program’s career scoring list, with 1,002 points.

Other Pac-12 women

At No. 6 Stanford 86, UCLA 80

DiJonai Carrington knocked down a key jumper with 24 seconds left and scored 30 points, Alanna Smith made consecutive three-pointers during a third-quarter burst, and the Cardinal (12-1, 2-0) beat the Bruins (9-6, 2-1).

Smith had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal ran its home winning streak at Maples Pavilion to 18 games.

Japreece Dean scored 22 points for UCLA.

At No. 18 Cal 66, USC 59

Kristine Anigwe collected 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Golden Bears (10-3, 1-1) defeat the Trojans (10-4, 0-3) despite 36 points by USC’s Mariya Moore.

No. 22 Arizona St. 76, at Colorado 70

Kianna Ibis scored 27 points and the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1) opened the fourth quarter with 13 consecutive points to defeat the Buffaloes (10-4, 0-3).

Note

• Nick Rakocevic contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds and Bennie Boatwright had 22 points to lead host USC to a 77-66 victory over Stanford in a Pac-12 men’s game.