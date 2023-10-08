No. 3 Stanford claimed a Pac-12 volleyball showdown in Pullman on Sunday, beating No. 4 Washington State 31-29, 29-27, 23-25, 25-18.

The loss snapped a 14-match winning streak for the Cougars, their longest such streak since winning 16 consecutive matches to open the 1997 season.

Argentina Ung had 17 digs and 42 assist for the Cougars (15-2, 5-1 Pac-12), and Iman Isanovic and Katy Ryan had 14 kills.

The Cardinal (13-2, 6-0) had 14 total blocks, and Elia Rubin had 21 kills and 10 digs. Kendall Kipp had 20 kills and Elena Oglivie added 27 digs.

Washington beats Cal

Madi Endsley had 18 kills as Washington (11-6, 2-4 Pac-12) turned back visiting Cal 25-20, 20-25, 25-11, 25-19.

Former Husky All-American Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd was the interim coach for the Golden Bears (12-5, 1-5), who had 15 kills from Maggie Li.

Advertising

Men’s soccer

• Sean Sent and Jack Maguire scored as No. 20 Washington (5-4-3, 2-2-1 Pac-12) lost at home 4-2 to No. 25 UCLA (5-2-3, 2-0-2).

• Valentin Noël scored in the 82nd minute for the Austin FC II as they beat the Tacoma Defiance 1-0 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. The loss eliminated the Defiance in the Western Conference semifinals of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Women’s soccer

• Savannah Singleton had a goal and an assist as Seattle U (6-8-1, 4-2-0 WAC) won its fourth consecutive game, winning 3-0 at Tarleton State (4-8-3, 1-3-1).

• Margie Detrizio scored, but Washington State (8-5, 1-4 Pac-12) lost to Arizona (8-2-4, 3-1-1) on the road, 5-1.

• Freshman Maya Loudd scored twice as Washington (6-5-2, 1-4-0 Pac-12) won on the road, 4-3 at Arizona (4-6-3, 1-4-0).

Tennis

• Washington State won five of six singles matches during the final day of play at the Duck Invitational at the Oregon Student Tennis Center.

Rowing

• Huskies Isabel van Opzeeland and Mira Calder took top honors in the 4,000-meter race as the Washington women opened the 2023-24 season at the Burnaby (B.C.) Lake Small Boat Regatta. Washington entered 15 pairs in the regatta, and took five of the top six spots in the 4K race.