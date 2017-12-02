Host Nebraska defeated the Washington State volleyball team 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 Saturday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers (28-4), who have won 15 straight matches, advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Cougars (18-16) were led by Taylor Mims’ nine kills and Jocelyn Urias with five. Claire Martin contributed three kills and two blocks. Ashley Brown had 19 assists, while Alexis Dirige had seven digs. Nicole Rigoni served the lone WSU ace.

The Huskers had 44 kills to 20 for WSU, hitting .300 while holding the Cougars to a .033 hitting percentage. Nebraska led WSU in assists 39 to 19, in digs 49 to 25 and in blocks 10 to 2.

“Tough to beat a very good team like Nebraska with not-great passing,” said WSU coach Jen Greeny. “A little disappointed in that, but overall, really, really proud of this team.”

Western volleyball eliminated

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – An impressive season for Western Washington came to an abrupt halt as the second-seeded Vikings were swept by No. 4 Cal State San Bernardino (24-7) in the championship match of the NCAA Division II West Region volleyball tournament, 25-22, 25-19, 29-27.

For the third straight night, outside hitter Abby Phelps led the Vikings (27-4) with 14 kills and 12 digs.

Men’s basketball

Gavin Long sank a free throw to force overtime and scored Seattle Pacific’s final six points during the extra session to spark an 84-83 victory over host Central Washington at Nicholson Pavilion. The Falcons (5-3) evened their Great Northwest Athletic Conference record at 1-1. The Wildcats (3-4) dropped to 0-2 in GNAC games.

Women’s basketball

Jordan McPhee poured in 20 points, Lindsay Lee added a career-high 17 and Courtney Hollander had 12 points and 12 rebounds as 13th-ranked Seattle Pacific (6-1, 1-1) bolted to a 16-0 lead and never looked back in an 87-52 GNAC rout of host Western Oregon (5-1, 1-1).

Hockey

Max Palaga made 25 saves as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the host Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the T-birds (12-13-2-1), and Matt Berlin made 30 saves.

• Carter Hart made 30 saves as the host Everett Silvertips blanked the Saskatoon Blades 3-0 at Xfinithy Arena in Everett. Montana Onyebuchi, Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov scored goals for the Silvertips (15-12-1-1).

Football

Central Washington linebacker and regional defensive player of the year Kevin Haynes, tight end Kyle Self, offensive linemen James Moore and Nicholas Streubel, defensive lineman Bo Banner and cornerback Tyler Hasty were named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 team.

Women’s soccer

Western Washington forward Gabriela Pelogi was named a third-team Division II All-American by United Soccer Coaches.

• Pacific Lutheran’s Machaela Graddy was named a third-team Division III All-American by United Soccer Coaches.