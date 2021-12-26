Unless the Sun Bowl can find a replacement opponent in four days, that’s a wrap on Washington State’s 2021 season.

The University of Miami’s athletic department announced Sunday evening that its football team has withdrawn from its Dec. 31 postseason game against the Cougars in El Paso, Texas, because of “COVID-19 cases impacting our roster,” according to a release from UM.

“(The Hurricanes) do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Miami deputy director of athletics Jennifer Strawley said, quoted in a school release.

The Cougs arrived in El Paso at 1:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, only to learn three hours later that they might be forced to conclude their memorable season in unsatisfying fashion.

It’s uncertain whether the Sun Bowl will search for a replacement to play WSU.