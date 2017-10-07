Washington State’s Luke Falk threw his 106th career touchdown pass Saturday to break a tie with Marcus Mariota for second on the Pac-12’s all-time career passing touchdown list.

EUGENE, Ore. – At the stadium where former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota became a legend, Washington State’s Luke Falk threw his 106th career touchdown pass Saturday to break a tie with Mariota for second on the Pac-12’s all-time career passing-touchdown list.

Falk’s 106th passing score came three minutes into the first quarter when, on WSU’s first offensive play, he checked down to Jamal Morrow, and Morrow scored on a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

That score also marked the first time since 2011 that WSU has scored a touchdown on its first offensive play.

Falk went 24 of 42 for 282 yards and three touchdown strikes in WSU’s 33-10 win over Oregon. He now has 108 career touchdown scores and trails only USC’s Matt Barkley, who threw 116 touchdown passes from 2009 to 2012, for the Pac-12 career touchdown passing title.

Cougars lose key defenders

By halftime, WSU was down to its fourth-string middle linebacker.

That position has been hit hard by attrition through the first half of this season. Peyton Pelluer was lost for the year to a broken foot in the Oregon State game. His replacement, Isaac Dotson, was hurt in the first quarter of last week’s USC win but made a fast recovery and started against Oregon.

However, Dotson was hurt again in the first quarter and taken to the locker room. He did not return and was replaced by former walk-on Nate DeRider. But DeRider appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury in the second quarter. He left the game and was replaced by redshirt freshman Justus Rogers, who has played mostly special teams this year.

Rogers, the former Bellevue quarterback, switched to defense after his first semester at WSU. Playing alongside fellow redshirt freshman Jahad Woods, Rogers finished the game for WSU at middle linebacker, tallying three tackles. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Rogers did a good job.

“That’s a heck of an environment to get such meaningful reps,” Grinch said.

“We’ve lost a couple guys along the way, and the (young) guys have come in and done a tremendous job. They’ve played hard and played fast,” Grinch said.

Woods, meanwhile, put in another big game to build on his huge effort against USC that saw him named Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Woods had seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Darrien Molton started at left cornerback, but hurt his lower left arm during the game and sat out the second half with a cast on his arm. Sean Harper Jr. replaced Molton and held steady, finishing with four solo stops.

Burmeister starts for Oregon

True-freshman quarterback Braxton Burmeister earned his first start for Oregon. He finished 15 of 27 for 145 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Burmeister, a 6-foot-1, 204-pound signal caller from La Jolla, Calif., enrolled at Oregon in January. The Ducks lost starting quarterback Justin Herbert to a broken collarbone last week.

Oregon got running back Royce Freeman back for this game — he was injured against Cal last week. But injured star receivers Charles Nelson and Dillon Mitchell both sat out the game.

Freeman was held to 62 rushing yards on 12 carries — his second-lowest rushing total of the year.