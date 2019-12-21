PULLMAN – Isaac Bonton scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead Washington State to an 87-59 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

The Cougars (8-4) have won five games in a row.

Bonton went 7 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, after 1-for-10 shooting in WSU’s previous game, which was against Florida A&M. He also had six assists.

CJ Elleby, a graduate of Cleveland High in Seattle, scored 13 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars.

WSU shot 49% and held the Cardinals (3-9) to 33% shooting.

A 12-0 run late in the first half helped the Cougars to lead 46-27 at halftime. Incarnate Word was outrebounded 53-27 and lost the points-in-the-paint battle 46-26.

Drew Lutz scored 10 points for the visitors from San Antonio.

The Cougars, who are 6-1 at home, get a holiday break before hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff next Sunday.

WSU women lose at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. –The Washington State women’s team led by a point with 6:30 remaining before Miami went on a 7-0 run and proceeded to beat the Cougars 74-68 in a Miami Holiday Classic game.

WSU fought back and was down by three with 18 seconds left, but the Hurricanes (8-3) fought off the Cougars (7-5).

WSU guard Chanelle Molina had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Borislava Hristova added 16 points.

“We had to fight through fatigue with some of our players. We’re trying to stretch our starters a lot, and just had some bad possessions,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We didn’t have a great third quarter and we let them hit some shots and gain some confidence. Then it was just an uphill battle the rest of the way.”

Beatrice Mompremier had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Miami, which trailed 35-32 at halftime.

“At halftime, I asked the team if they thought they were playing hard enough to beat a Pac-12 opponent and collectively they said no,” Miami coach Katie Meier said.