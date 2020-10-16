Nearly two months ago, former Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin left the Cougars for Oklahoma State.

Now, a wide receiver who began his career with the Cowboys is bound for the Cougars.

CJ Moore, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound receiver who currently plays at Iowa Central Community College and was once a four-star recruit considered the fifth-best high school player in Oklahoma, committed to WSU on Friday, giving the Cougars their 18th pledge in the 2021 recruiting class.

Moore is the fourth wide receiver in the class, joining California’s Tsion Nunnally, Texas’ Joseph Manjack and California’s Orion Peters, and he becomes the second junior college addition, joining City College of San Francisco linebacker Fred Thompkins.

When Moore signed to play in the Big-12 out of Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he chose OSU over Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and others, according to 247Sports.com. Moore’s list of offers as a junior college player included Indiana and Massachusetts.

Advertising

The Tulsa native redshirted in 2018, playing in OSU’s Liberty Bowl game against No. 23 Missouri. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he played in five games and made four receptions, catching touchdown passes against Oregon State and McNeese State.

Iowa Central’s football team isn’t playing a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Tritons will begin their spring season on March 27 against Southern Shreveport. It’s unclear if Moore will play during Iowa Central’s spring season or enroll early at WSU.

Moore won a state championship as a high school junior at Tulsa’s Union High in 2016, hauling in seven passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Norman North, and caught 27 passes for 526 yards and 133 touchdowns as a senior.

The explosive wideout brings good size to a relatively small WSU receivers room, and also possesses breakaway speed that could make him a nightmare matchup for cornerbacks in the Pac-12 Conference. With the recent NCAA provision allowing fall athletes to play in 2020 without forfeiting a year of eligibility, Moore and the three recruits listed above could conceivably join a receiving corps that includes Renard Bell, Jamire Calvin, Travell Harris, Calvin Jackson Jr., Joey Hobert, Brandon Gray, Donovan Ollie, Marshawn Buchanan, Billy Pospisil, Jay Wilkerson and Cedrick Pellum.